WATCH: Drone helps capture man accused of OVI, driving through yards

On April 6, Miami Township officers were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Medlar Road.

When police arrived, they found the car being driven by Jacob Florio.

Officers tried to get Florio to stop, but said he ignored their commands and drove from the scene, driving through yards.

The car was found crashed a short distance away, but Florio had run away.

With the help of a drone, Florio was found running near Byers Road and was ultimately arrested.

He is facing charges of resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while under the influence, obstruction of official business, and felony failure to comply, according to police.

