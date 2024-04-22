WATCH: Dog runs loose on busy Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — Drivers worked to capture a dog that got loose along an interstate in Ohio over the weekend.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the dog running down I-670 in Columbus on Saturday.

Several cars can be seen in the video stopping along the highway as the dog runs in and out of traffic.

“Not sure where it came from and we hope it safely exited the highway,” ODOT said in a social media post. “Thanks to everyone who tried to corral it. We can’t imagine how scared that pup must have been!”

