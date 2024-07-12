WATCH: Chevrolet Silverado nearly hits OHSP cruiser in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Dash camera video showed that a truck nearly hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) cruiser in Greene County.

A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 Isuzu rental truck were traveling on U.S. 68 on July 2 when they both began to slow down due to an oversized truck approaching in the opposite direction, according to an OSHP incident report.

The Silverado failed to maintain a clear distance and hit the rental truck driver’s side.

OSHP said the Silverado driver was distracted and swerved to avoid the cruiser.

Dash camera video reveals it nearly hit the trooper.

No one was hurt.

The Silverado driver was cited for distracting driving.

