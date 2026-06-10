WATCH: Baby deer rescued after trapped in fence at area park

BUTLER COUNTY — Crews rescued a baby trapped inside a fence in Butler County.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted security footage on social media.

It shows a baby deer trapped inside the fencing at the Harbin Park Tower Site on Monday, June 8.

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The Butler Regional Interoperable Communications Systems (BRICS) team was told, and Ed Strecker, Radio Systems Analyst, came to the rescue.

“Known for his country-living know-how, Ed safely guided the fawn out of the fenced area and back where she belonged,” the social media post.

Thanks to Ed, the baby deer got back on the right path!

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