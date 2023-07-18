Warren County man accused of child rape indicted on charges

LEBANON — A Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times over the course of two years.

Taylor B. Lewis, 42, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on 10 counts of rape, according to court records.

From March 2021 to January 2023, Lewis allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, according to the initial criminal complaints filed in Lebanon Municipal Court in June.

He was arrested on June 2 and booked in the Warren County Jail. That’s where he remains.

Lewis is set to appear in court next tomorrow afternoon.

