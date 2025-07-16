Warning issued about email ‘spoofing’ scam in Miami County

TROY — A warning has been issued about an email spoofing scam.

The City of Troy posted a warning on its social media page that it received reports of emails impersonating city employees.

They said that “spoofing” scams trick people, “by looking like they come from legitimate organizations.”

The spoofed emails even include a local municipality, according to the social media post.

The city said that workers will never ask for permit application fees paid through wire transfers, gift cards, or Bitcoin.

They reminded residents to pay attention to any spelling and typographical errors in the email address, including the body of the email.

“Always be particularly cautious when responding to emails demanding payment,” the City of Troy added.

The city said that people should contact them if they are not sure if they received a legitimate email from the city.

