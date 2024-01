SPRINGFIELD — A warming shelter is opening in Clark County today amid freezing temperatures this week.

The warming shelter will be hosted at the Salvation Army located at 14 S. Plum Street in Springfield.

>> How you can stay safe, warm during these cold temperatures

The shelter will open its doors at 4 p.m. and will remain operational throughout the anticipated cold weather.

For the latest weather updates, you can click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group