Warm and muggy conditions this week, few rain chances

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone.

I hope you had a great holiday weekend.

We have dodged a few rounds of showers and storms at times, but as expected, lots of dry time was around as well.

A few spotty downpours may pop up this evening, but most will be dry. Expect lows in the upper 60s as we stay muggy.

Tonight

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Rain chances this week are generally low to kick things off.

Any rain on Monday will be isolated in nature.

The next best opportunity for rain comes our way by the end of the week.

Rain Chance

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The next system arrives late Thursday or Friday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected.

Humidity will be on the rise as well, but the good news is that no extreme heat is in store with highs near average.

That means no heat index values in the 100s for the area.

Late Week

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