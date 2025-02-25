Warehouse a ‘complete loss’ after large fire, chief says

BUTLER COUNTY — A warehouse was deemed “a complete loss” after a fire in Madison Township on Monday.

Crews from both Butler and Warren counties responded to a large fire in the 6600 block of Georgetown Lane around 11:45 a.m. Monday, CBS affiliate WCPO reported.

The address is connected to an automotive repair business that services commercial trucks.

Fire crews said the building on fire was a garage and they were able to stop it from spreading to nearby structures.

Workers were inside during the fire but no one was hurt.

Madison Township Fire Chief J. Kent Hall said the garage is a total loss.

“It’s going to be a high dollar loss, several million dollars,” Hall said.

The Butler County EMA was called to the scene, where Hall said no spills were found. The EPA was also made aware.

Hall said fire crews were very grateful to have a hydrant near the fire scene.

“If we didn’t have that hydrant, that water source, we would not have saved that building it would have extended to that due to the large volume and the large fire that was going on. There’s no doubt it would have caused a lot of damage to the other building,” Hall said.

We will continue to follow this story.

