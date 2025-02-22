Wanted man arrested at Logan County hospital

BELLEFONTAINE — A wanted man was caught and taken into custody at a hospital in Logan County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office had sent a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for 41-year-old David Bookover of Kenton on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bookover had a warrant for his arrest through the Adult Parole Authority.

Bellefontaine Police officers were told Bookover was at Mary Rutan Hospital driving a white Honda Accord.

They were also told Bookover had mental health issues and might have used methamphetamine, according to an incident report.

Officers were able to find the vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot and spotted a man matching Bookover’s description.

When officers made contact with Bookover and asked him to identify himself, he gave a false name.

Officers then tried to take Bookover into custody, but he resisted and began pulling away and struggling.

After a short struggle, officers were able to put Bookover into handcuffs, according to the incident report.

Bookover was taken to the Logan/Hardin County line where he was handed over to Hardin County deputies.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group