Walking was hard; running changed everything for incoming college Freshman

CEDARVILLE — A Cincinnati native who was once told he would likely never become an athlete will arrive at Cedarville University next week as a member of the cross country and track teams.

Will Sten, who was diagnosed with low muscle tone as an infant, overcame multiple physical challenges to join the university’s athletic program.

Sten is one of more than 1,000 new students expected to arrive at the university for Getting Started Weekend, which runs from Aug. 14-16.

The university is projected to set another enrollment record, continuing a growth streak that began in 2009. The weekend will include residence hall move-ins, academic workshops and worship sessions for students and parents.

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Sten did not learn to walk until he was 22 months old, and a physical therapist informed his parents that he would likely never become an athlete. During his early childhood, he was required to wear foot braces and attend physical therapy.

His parents encouraged him to overcome these physical limitations and participate in sports. Sten, a Cedarville freshman and member of the cross country and track teams, said his parents never made him question his abilities. “My parents pushed me to participate in any sport that I wanted and never made me question if I could do it,” Sten said.

“Rather than living in fear, they trusted in God and believed that He had a good plan.”Sten eventually joined elementary and middle school soccer teams and learned to ride a bike.

However, he found he was more susceptible to injury because the muscles around his knees provided less support. This lack of support caused his joints to absorb more stress, leading to a ligament strain.

In the summer of 2020, doctors diagnosed Sten with osteochondritis dissecans (OCD) in his knee. The condition causes bone to wear away and form a ridge that can cause pieces of bone to break off if left untreated. Recovery required him to stop all physical activity except for walking.

Sten described the period following his diagnosis as the most difficult obstacle of his life. “I would even say I became a bit depressed as I felt trapped and isolated from anything I wanted to do; COVID-19 and my OCD really limited what I was able to do that summer,” Sten said.

The recovery process took nine months. Sten noted that the condition was caught early, allowing him to return to basketball and track without surgery. He credited his location in Cincinnati for providing access to a leading pediatric specialist for knee OCD.

After discovering a passion for distance running in seventh grade, Sten won the Cedarville Friendship Invitational cross-country race as an eighth grader.

During high school, he became the top runner on his varsity team as a freshman and qualified for the Ohio state championship.

Sten said he chose to attend Cedarville because of its biblical worldview and academic programs. “Coming to Cedarville is simply a testament to God’s faithfulness,” Sten said. “Although the path has not always been smooth, God’s plan is good even when we do not feel like it, and being able to go to Cedarville and seeing how God has guided me through trials reminds me that God is still faithful.”

Sten plans to major in mechanical engineering. As he joins the Yellow Jackets, he said his top priority is being a supportive teammate, though he also aims to score points for the team in each meet.

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