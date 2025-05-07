Voters select Dayton City Commission candidates to advance to November election

DAYTON — Voters selected which Dayton City Commission candidates will advance to the November election.

Darius Beckman, Jacob Davis, Valerie Duncan, Darryl Fairchild, and Karen Wick were the five candidates in contention.

Of them, Beckman, Davis, Fairchild, and Wick advanced and will see their names again on the November ballot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Of the four who advanced to the November election, only two will win and secure their positions in the Dayton City Commission.

Candidates Wick and Beckham issued the following statements after having advanced to the November election.

“I am honored by the outpouring of support from voters all across Dayton who are ready for new, experienced leadership,” said Karen Wick. “I look forward to continuing to talk to Daytonians about my vision to strengthen neighborhoods, invest in public safety, and support entrepreneurs.”

“The people of Dayton have spoken and have shown that they are ready for a new generation of leadership – and I am ready to lead,” said Darius Beckham. “I’m looking forward to building on this momentum and making Dayton a place where every person has the tools and opportunities to succeed.”

Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss announced she would be running for mayor in November.

©2025 Cox Media Group