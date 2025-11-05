Voters reject tax levy looking to fund new jail

CLARK COUNTY — Voters in Clark County have rejected a sales tax levy to help fund a new jail.

The levy would have increased sales tax by .5% for 20 years.

News Center 7 reported in October that county commissioners stated the Clark County Jail is considered extremely overcapacity.

“The research that we’ve done says that we need about 450 beds so that we can appropriately separate the different types of inmates that we have,” County Commissioner Charlie Patterson said.

The new complex would’ve spanned across 30 acres in the area of State Route 72, south of Interstate 70.

Those who live near the proposed site told News Center 7 that they have concerns about the jail’s impact on the environment and traffic.

“Had somebody do an environmental check on it and deemed it a flood plain,” Springfield resident Isaac Holbert said. “We don’t have public services, water, and sewage. We have wells and septic systems out here.”

The tax increase would have gone into effect on April 1, 2026.

