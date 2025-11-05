Voters pass tax levy looking to fund public hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — A 1-mill tax levy looking to fund the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton has passed with 58% of voters for the levy.

The levy looks to address healthcare disparities in West Dayton, an area with a high concentration of Black residents.

The initiative follows the Dayton City Commission’s 2020 resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

In August, after multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition successfully placed the levy measure on the ballot.

The levy will impose a property tax of $35 per $100,000 of appraised value, generating approximately $2 million annually for the hospital’s funding.

The hospital’s construction and operation will be guided by a board of trustees appointed by the mayor, with representatives from various city departments and community organizations.

Dayton will join Cleveland as one of the few cities in Ohio with a city-operated hospital system, aiming to improve healthcare access and outcomes for its residents.

