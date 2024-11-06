Voters approve Dayton Metro Library levy

DAYTON — Voters have approved a levy that will benefit the Dayton Metro Library.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The one-mill levy passed Tuesday with 53% in favor and 47% opposed, according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.

TRENDING STORIES:

The library said the levy will help it keep offering youth and family services, job resources, and free Wi-Fi and computers.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about 67 cents per week or just under $35 per year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



