Voters approve Dayton Metro Library levy

DAYTON — Voters have approved a levy that will benefit the Dayton Metro Library.
The one-mill levy passed Tuesday with 53% in favor and 47% opposed, according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.
The library said the levy will help it keep offering youth and family services, job resources, and free Wi-Fi and computers.
The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about 67 cents per week or just under $35 per year.
