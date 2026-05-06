Volunteers clean up over 800lbs of trash along Great Miami River

DAYTON — Volunteers removed around 50 bags of trash, tires, and other debris from the Great Miami River over the weekend.
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The volunteers included members of The Rotary Club of Dayton, the Rotary Club of Kettering, and students from Chaminade Julienne High School.
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The cleanup focused on the Great Miami River, a vital part of the Ohio River Basin and a key contributor to the buried valley aquifer that supplies drinking water to communities across the Miami Valley.
The trash totaled over 800 pounds.
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