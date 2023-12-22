Visitation held for Preble County deputy killed in head-on crash

RICHMOND — A community is starting to say its final goodbyes to a deputy killed in the line of duty this week.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died in a head-on crash Monday.

Hamilton’s visitation is being held at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Richmond on Friday evening.

Hamilton was one of two people killed in a head-on crash in Preble County.

The other person was 36-year-old Michael Gayhart.

Hamilton joined the sheriff’s office in the spring of 2022.

He also served in the United States Navy Reserve and was serving in the Army National Guard when he died.

Hamilton leaves behind his parents and 10-year-old daughter.

He was 34 years old.

Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis after the funeral on Saturday.

