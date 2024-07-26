Video shows waterspout on Lake Erie in Ohio

OHIO — Neighbors posted cellphone video of a waterspout in Ohio Thursday morning.

This happened in Sandusky near Cedar Point.

Joe Burkhardt filmed the footage and posted it on social media.

“On a related note: Watched ‘Twisters’ yesterday afternoon,” he joked on X, formerly Twitter.

The National Weather Service said the waterspout stayed on Lake Erie and did not move to land.

If it did, a tornado warning would have been issued.

