A significant rockfall has forced a road closure in Ohio.

Crews are working to remove rock and restore a work zone after a rock fall forced State Route 7 to be closed at Mingo Junction in New Philadelphia Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Any necessary pavement repairs will also need to be done before the road is reopened.

There is an ongoing rockfall remediation project where blasting is used weekly for excavation.

“The latest blast caused more material to fall than anticipated, resulting in significant rockfall onto both lanes of State Route 7,” ODOT said.

ODOT said Thursday night that work continues to clean up the rocks. Both directions have been cleared of debris and crews are inspecting the roadway for damage.

A barrier wall will be replaced on Friday.

Significant rockfall forces road closure in Ohio Photo contributed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

