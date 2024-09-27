Vice presidential candidate Walz headed to Cincinnati to raise money for Harris

CINCINNATI — Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will make a stop in Cincinnati to raise money for the Kamala Harris campaign.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney told our news partner WCPO that Walz will be in the city on Oct. 5 for a fundraiser that is not a rally.

The vice mayor said anyone who wants to donate to the Harris-Walz campaign is encouraged to attend.

As of late Thursday, no time or location has been set for the Minnesota governor’s visit.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.

