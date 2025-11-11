Veterans Day: 3 local military aviators talk about their heroic missions

DAYTON — Today is Veterans Day, and News Center 7 introduces you to three decorated military veteran aviators.

The aviators run the Ohio Chapter of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society. Dayton is the home of aviation, but the three men, ages 94, 91, and 80, recall their time in the cockpit as they flew dangerous military missions and lived to talk about it.

The flying feats of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society are heroic. Their missions live on in their memories and in the history books.

Eston Wilson is a Vietnam veteran and is the current president of the Ohio DFC Society. His nickname is Lucky.

“Being in an aircraft incident and being the only survivor. I can’t tell you exactly where and when. It was a classified mission,” Wilson said. ,

Segregation almost diverted his 30-plus-year pilot career. After graduating from high school at 15, he went to England to study aviation. When he returned to the U.S., “I had taken the test by mail, passed with flying colors, but when I showed up, I could not attend – violating a federal law – black students and white students could not sit together in 46,” Wilson said.

Eventually, Wilson did graduate from the Douglas Wright Aviation Academy, and his career took off, flying fueling missions during the war.

John Mecham, who flew helicopters on secret military missions. He was drafted during the Korean War, enlisted in the Air Force, and was told to take a test to become an aviator cadet.

“It was a three-day test. 106 of us took the test, only 10 passed for pilot, and I went into pilot training as a 19-year-old,” Mecham said.

He went on to teach pilots how to fly B-25 Bombers. Then, he landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1964. In 1966, he received top secret clearance to fly helicopters during the Vietnam War, 140 missions in all.

“What we were doing was putting in and taking out native spies for the CIA,” Mechan said.

James Miller, 80, remembers his service as a military aviator in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War

“Our job down in the Delta – transport troops into/out of battle, and then the whole time they were in battle, we supplied them with food, water, and ammunition,” Miller said.

Near the end of his assignment, Miller’s mission had changed dramatically.

“Brought out the wounded. At the end of the battle, we brought out the deceased, and that was tough,” Miller said.

Each of the three men earned the fourth-highest U.S. medal awarded for aviation. The Distinguished Flying Cross has been presented to military members in all branches, political figures, and civilians, including Ed Richenbacher and Amelia Earhart.

Wilson said it’s more than good fortune that led to their success. He credits people from all races and backgrounds who taught him. Education would always be the key to reaching the height of his career.

The DFC Ohio Chapter extends invitations to join to all veterans and active-duty members of the American Armed Forces (all branches and ranks).

For more information on any of the 23 national chapters, contact the Ohio Chapter President, Eston “Lucky” Wilson at estonluckywilson@gmail.com.

Meetings are held the third Saturday of each month at noon.

