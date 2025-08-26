‘Very disappointing;’ Nightclub owner speaks out after 2 shot during confrontation with security

DAYTON — A local nightclub co-owner is speaking out after two people were shot near her business early Saturday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the shooting happened outside The Reserve on Third nightclub, on E. Third Street, around 12:50 a.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers, “I heard about eight shots and heard a woman screaming.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, when police arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man shot.

The 37-year-old man was initially listed in critical condition, but is now listed in serious but stable condition. The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Erin Parrott is a co-owner of the bar. She said she’s upset that anyone was injured.

“First of all, it was very disappointing,” Parrott said.

Parrott said no part of the incident, arguments, or gunfire happened inside.

“This is not someone who was a patron, this isn’t someone who exited The Reserve, and then there was an altercation outside,” she said.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 that a person got into a confrontation with bar security, and two people were shot.

One of the two men shot was involved in the confrontation, and no security guards were shot.

Parrott owns two businesses downtown and believes the area is safe.

“We take everyone’s safety extremely serious. It’s our first and top priority, and then customer experience,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit, according to Sheldon.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with this shooting.

