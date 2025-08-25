2 shot during confrontation with security at Dayton nightclub

DAYTON — Two men were shot during a confrontation with security at a Dayton nightclub early Saturday morning, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Dayton police responded to reports of a person shot at 452 E. Third Street, which is The Reserve on Third nightclub, after 12:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man shot.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, Sheldon said.

The 35-year-old man is currently listed in a non-life-threatening condition.

The 37-year-old man was initially listed in critical condition, but is now listed in serious but stable condition.

Sheldon said a person got into a confrontation with bar security, and the two men were shot.

One of the victims was involved in the confrontation, and no security guards were shot, according to Sheldon.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit, according to Sheldon.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in this shooting.

