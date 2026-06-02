Versiti Blood Center looking for donors, offering King’s Island tickets

DAYTON — Veristi Blood Center is offering free tickets to King’s Island for those who donate blood.

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The Versiti Blood Center shared on social media that they are looking for blood donors to help recover from the Memorial Day need.

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“Be a local hero when you donate blood and help us recover from the Memorial Day need. We’re looking for 300 blood donors at the Dayton Donor Center by Wednesday who want to save lives and kick off their summer with a thrill,” the post read.

People who donate between now and June 5 will get a ticket to King’s Island.

You can find more information or sign up to donate here.

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