Vehicle found in Great Miami River in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A large water rescue response was called to the Great Miami River in Miamisburg Thursday morning after reports of a vehicle in the water.

Crews were called to respond to the river just north of Rice Field close to the railroad trestle overpass around 8 a.m., according to Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

Crews on scene discovered there was no one inside of the vehicle and that it had been submerged for a while.

>> Second teen to be charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver

Construction crews working in the area of the railroad trestle reported the vehicle had been there for at least three days. Hess said it appears it has been there for much longer, possibly months.

Arrangements are being made to have the vehicle removed from the river Friday, Hess said.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Vehicle pulled from Great Miami River in Miamisburg

















©2023 Cox Media Group