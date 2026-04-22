Vandalism closes bathrooms at Preble County playground

PREBLE COUNTY — Restrooms at a local playground are closed due to vandalism.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Preble County Board of Development Disabilities (Preble DD) said in a social media post that “recent vandalism” has closed the restrooms at the ASK Playground, “until further notice.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Preble DD stated that they are committed to keeping the playground “a safe, welcoming space” for everyone.

“We know these facilities are important for families who visit the playground, and we appreciate your patience while this issue is addressed,” the social media post said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]