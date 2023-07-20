Vandalia mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus

VANDALIA — A mosquito collected in Vandalia has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County.

PHDMC said it is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus and that it’s important for the public to know about the diseases mosquitoes may carry, how they can protect themselves from mosquito bites, and how they can help to reduce the mosquito population.

>> Clark Co. mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Public health will be spraying numerous areas to help reduce the adult mosquito population on Monday, July 24 at dusk. The exact time of spraying is weather dependent.

The areas include Vandalia Rec Center, Poplar Cemetery, Helke Park, and the following streets surrounding the park; Randler, Bosco, Pool, Romanus, Marcellus, Neri, Damian, Paula, Desales, Alkaline Springs, Hertlein and Pius.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2023. There were three human cases reported in 2022.

To find out more about West Nile Virus and how to protect yourself, you can visit PHDMC’s website here.

©2023 Cox Media Group