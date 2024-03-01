‘Valuable resource;’ Dayton grocery store shuts down rumors of potential closure

DAYTON — A grocery store in Montgomery County wants people to know they will not be closing.

Gem City Market was built to help fix a food desert in West Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, locals just want to see places like this succeed.

“I think that’s important. The big chains already have plenty of money,” Gem City Market shopper Alex Robertson said.

Rumors of Gem City Market closing began after a Facebook post was shared asking people to spend $30 to save it.

Store director Morgan Muhammad said they aren’t worried about shutting down.

“We are not by any means, in fear of shutting down or anything like that. Now being transparent, we’re not at breakeven yet and that’s pretty common for a startup business,” Muhammad said.

Gem City Market opened in 2021 with hopes of bringing a local grocery store to the west side of Dayton and eliminating a food desert.

Some Gem City Market shoppers said they shared the post to encourage others to use the shop.

“I don’t want to lose such a valuable resource or potential valuable resource to the community,” shopper Christina King said.

Muhammad said that a goal of $30 is helpful.

“Want to be an economic catalyst for our community. But the first thing is making sure people’s needs are met,” Muhammad said.

