Gem City Market now offering Women, Infant, and Children nutrition program

DAYTON — Gem City Market is now offering the federal Women, Infant, and Children nutrition program, administered by the state to provide low-income mothers and their children with an electronic voucher to purchase grocery items such as fruits, vegetables, eggs and infant food.

>> EV battery plant in Ohio begins hiring

The program, commonly known as WIC, takes extensive planning, training and computer equipment for the store and the Gem City Market staff and board really put the effort in to be sure their customers have this healthy option available, Mark Willis, director of the Hall Hunger Initiative, said in a prepared statement released Thursday.

The Hall Hunger Initiative partners with the Gem City Market, Dayton’s community-owned co-op grocery a 324 Salem Ave.

“We know that nutritious food is vital to a child’s development. WIC helps pay for healthy food for moms and their children up to age 5,” Willis said, noting the program also provides education and support for families.

The Gem City Market suspended the WIC program temporarily in October 2022 because of problems with food supply as well as technology.

At the time, WIC served about 55,000 infants, 38,000 women, and around 70,000 children and is still accepted at around 30 retailers in Montgomery County. However, each would require a mode of transportation to get to and are over three miles away from the Gem City Market.

To learn more about WIC and how to apply, check the web page at Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County or call 937 225 4491.





©2024 Cox Media Group