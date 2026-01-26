Utility company warns area customers of power outage scams

OHIO — A utility company has warned its customers about a power outage scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Duke Energy wrote in a social media post that people should be aware of text messages about a “scheduled rolling power outage.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Scheduled Rolling Power Outages Effective 11PM- By Zip Codes and Time,” the fake text message said. “Will remain in effect to Tuesday, January 27th, due to freeze conditions. Click below for map and details…”

The utility company said that the text message is not from Duke Energy.

The social media post stated that customers should avoid unknown links or attachments.

Contact Duke Energy or any utility company for accurate grid and account information.

⚠️ Beware of a scam falsely claiming a scheduled power outage. This message is NOT from Duke Energy. Avoid unknown links or attachments. Contact Duke Energy directly or check official channels for accurate grid and account information. pic.twitter.com/qGGQnSWGzR — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) January 26, 2026

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group