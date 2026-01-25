STAY INFORMED: Over 80 school districts closed Monday due to snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of local school districts are closed on Monday due to the winter weather.

In Montgomery County, multiple districts have announced closures, including. Dayton Public Schools, Kettering City Schools, Centerville Schools, Mad River Local Schools, Northridge Local Schools, Vandalia-Butler City Schools, and West Carrollton City Schools.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County that are closed on Monday are Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Fairborn City Schools, and Xenia Community Schools.

In Miami County, Piqua City Schools, Troy City Schools, and Newton Local Schools are closed on Monday.

Springfield City Schools, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Greenon Local Schools, and Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Monday.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County, Sidney City Schools in Shelby County, and Celina City Schools in Mercer County are also all closed on Monday.

