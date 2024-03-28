U.S. Marshals searching for teen accused of killing 2 Dayton teens; Reward offered for information

DAYTON — Authorities are still searching for a 14-year-old boy accused of killing two other teens in Dayton earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Chevon Johnson, Jr. last week. Now, the U.S. Marshals Service is actively involved in the search for him, a spokesperson for Dayton Police confirmed.

There is also now a $2,500 reward being offered for any information that leads to Johnson’s arrest.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Johnson was named the suspect in a shooting that killed 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan on Miami Chapel Road on March 14.

Johnson is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 142 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information can contact the U.S. Marshals at (937) 293-8690.

