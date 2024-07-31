U.S. 127 closed after deadly semi crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a semi crash in Preble County early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded just before 3:50 a.m. to U.S. 127 and W Camden College Corner Road on reports of a semi crash, according to Preble County dispatchers.

A four-mile stretch of U.S. 127 will be closed for hours while the crash is under investigation, Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7.

This includes State Route 744 to State Route 725. This will impact drivers from Butler County, Sheriff Simpson said.

He added more information about the crash would be released later this morning.

We will update this story.

