UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled, missing Logan County man found

LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @4:45 a.m.

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a Logan County man.

William Bayless, 71, has been found safe after being reported missing on Sunday night.

He had been last seen on W. Brown Avenue in Bellefontaine on Sunday night.

Bellefontaine Police dispatchers tell News Center that Bayless was located safely in Dublin and transported to a local hospital.

There was concern because Bayless was suspected of suffering from early dementia.

-INITIAL STORY-

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Logan County man.

William Bayless, 71, was reported missing on Feb. 25 at 10:41 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He is suspected of suffering from early dementia and is due to be pink slipped for the medical diagnosis.

Bayless was last seen on W. Brown Avenue in the City of Bellefontaine and wearing a dark-colored quarter zip sweater, no shoes, and black pants over top of jeans.

He is 5′10″, weighs 237 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2018 Chevy Silverado with Ohio plate number 036ZFP.

If anyone has seen the adult or vehicle, they are asked to call 911.

