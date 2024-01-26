UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital, trapped after car crashes into Harrison Twp. home

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @5:40 a.m.

Medics transported a person to the hospital after being trapped under a car when it crashed into a Harrison Township house early Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the scene reporting on this breaking news NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: Person trapped under vehicle after it crashes into Harrison Twp. home

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison Township medics were dispatched around 2:54 a.m. to the 3600 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on initial reports of a car into a house.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 has medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital.

Robertson reports that Hillcrest Avenue has reopened at Fairport Avenue after it was closed while deputies investigated the crash.

A wrecker removed a white car from the scene. Video shows it suffered heavy front-end damage.

>>1 hurt after vehicle crashes into pole in Springfield

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female caller described to dispatchers what she saw happened.

“A car just flew into my house! My husband is under it!” she said. “He was on the couch and the car is on top of him!”

She also told dispatchers that the driver, “ran up the street.”

We will continue to provide updates on the developing story.

