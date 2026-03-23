University mourns death of former president

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University is mourning the death of its former president, John L. Henderson.

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Henderson served as president from 1988 until 2002.

From 2007 to 2010, Henderson served as interim president of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

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He was also the first Black president of the Council of Independent Colleges.

“We honor his life, his service, and the lasting impact he made on generations of students, faculty, and the broader academic community,” the university said.

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