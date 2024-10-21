University of Dayton men’s basketball returns to WHIO-TV for 2024-25 season

DAYTON — A partnership dating back nearly 75 years will resume in 2024 with WHIO-TV airing University of Dayton men’s basketball games.

WHIO-TV will carry two UD men’s basketball games this season, the first against Northwestern on Saturday, November 9 and the second against Lehigh on Saturday December 7. Tipoff for the Northwestern game is set for 7:30 p.m. while the Lehigh game will start at 2 p.m.

>>RELATED: ‘One of the strongest fields;’ Dayton to conclude 1st day of 2024 Maui Invitational

WHIO-TV first broadcast Flyer games during the 1951-52 season and most recently carried games in the 2013-14 season.

“WHIO has celebrated a relationship with UD Basketball in both radio and television for over 50 years,” Darren Moore, Vice-President and General Manager of WHIO-TV and Radio, said. “There’s nothing bigger in our community. We’re proud to again broadcast two games this season on Channel 7.”

“The long-standing relationship between WHIO-TV and Dayton Flyers basketball has spanned decades and was a cornerstone of our local sports community,” Dayton Vice-President Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said.

“As each of our businesses changed and evolved, we continued our commitment to the community and a passion for basketball remains at the heart of this relationship. We are excited for this opportunity to bring the excitement of the game to fans throughout the region once again on WHIO-TV.”

1290 and 95.7 WHIO remains the radio home for the Flyers with all games airing on WHIO Radio.

The Flyers are coming off a 25-8 season in 2023-24 which saw UD in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The Flyers won their first round game against Nevada before falling to second-seeded Arizona.

Dayton was predicted to finish second in the Atlantic 10′s preseason poll.





©2024 Cox Media Group