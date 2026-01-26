University of Dayton closed after historic winter storm

The University of Dayton announced it will be closed on Monday after a historic winter storm.

The university said on a social media post that it will be closed through Monday, Jan. 26, at 11:59 p.m.

UD employees working remotely or who have that ability are asked to do so, according to the social media post.

“Public Safety, Marycrest dining, Virginia W. Kettering dining, and the Emporium will be open,” the university said.

The Student Health Center, RecPlex, Kennedy Union, Roesch Library, UD’s shuttle service, and all other food and coffee operations are closed.

