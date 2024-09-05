‘Unfathomable;’ Couple accused of using kids to steal over $1K from Best Buy

MIAMISBURG — Shocking video shows a couple, with the help of their three children, stealing video games from a local store.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, on Sept. 1 police said the family went inside a Miamisburg Best Busy and started putting handfuls of Xbox games inside the woman’s purse.

All caught on video.

“When I saw this video the first time I was really upset and couldn’t believe someone would use their kids this way,” Sgt. Jeff Muncy with Miamisburg police said.

Surveillance video shows a man grabbing games and stacking them up as he and a woman keep an eye out for employees.

The man puts a huge handful of games in teh woman’s purse.

Then he starts putting the games under the shirts and down the pants of the children.

“It was unfathomable to me to see he was using these kids to make his getaway with these games,” Muncy said.

An employee wanders close to the family.

Their reactions make police think, this wasn’t the group’s first time.

“The mother blocks for them, you can see in the video and they all turn their backs to the employees because all the games are stuffed in the front of their clothing,” Muncy said.

Sharon Mouser couldn’t believe what was happening when she saw the video.

“I just don’t understand how parents can teach their kids to do wrong, it makes me feel sad, for the kids,” she said.

Police said the group headed out the entrance doors to avoid alarm sensors.

The man even threw one game down after an employee questioned him but all five ran for their car.

Officers are hoping the public can help identify the man and woman.

Police believe the family got away with almost $1,200 worth of games.

If you recognize any of the suspects police ask you to contact them.

