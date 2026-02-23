UD’s Grant to lead USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team

DAYTON — University of Dayton head men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has been named the head coach of the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, USA Basketball announced on Monday.

Grant will lead the United States this summer at the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 1-7 at a location that has not yet been determined.

Grant will be assisted by Matt Langel, of Colgate University, and Nate Oats, of the University of Alabama.

“It is an honor to serve and compete with USA Basketball alongside a great team of players, coaches and staff,” Grant said on Monday. “We look forward to uniting this summer toward the goal of the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup gold medal.”

This will be Grant’s second time serving on the USA National Team’s U18 coaching staff as the head coach of the Flyers. He was previously an assistant on the 2018 gold-medal-winning U18 National Team.

He also served as an assistant coach for the silver-medal-winning U18 National Team in 2008.

