UD, Wright State college basketball games moved due to expected high-impact winter storm

DAYTON — The University of Dayton and Wright State University had their weekend college basketball games moved ahead of an expected high-impact winter storm.

The Dayton Flyers will now play at Saint Joseph’s Saturday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, according to a UD spokesperson.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.

The UD men’s basketball team has been in Philadelphia since Tuesday.

The Wright State men’s basketball game against Northern Kentucky has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Nutter Center.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Wright State women’s basketball game against Robert Morris has been moved to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Larry Hansgen will have the call of Dayton’s game at Saint Joseph’s on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

