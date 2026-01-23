UD, Wright State college basketball games moved due to expected high-impact winter storm

DAYTON — The University of Dayton and Wright State University had their weekend college basketball games moved ahead of an expected high-impact winter storm.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Dayton Flyers will now play at Saint Joseph’s Saturday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, according to a UD spokesperson.
The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.
The UD men’s basketball team has been in Philadelphia since Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High-impact winter storm expected to hit Miami Valley this weekend
- STAY INFORMED: First school delay announced as freezing temps expected
- State officials say travel this weekend ‘highly discouraged’ due to winter storm
The Wright State men’s basketball game against Northern Kentucky has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Nutter Center.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Wright State women’s basketball game against Robert Morris has been moved to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Larry Hansgen will have the call of Dayton’s game at Saint Joseph’s on WHIO Radio.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group