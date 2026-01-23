State officials say travel this weekend ‘highly discouraged’ due to winter storm

A significant winter storm is expected to impact Ohio this weekend, prompting state agencies to prepare for hazardous road conditions. Gov. Mike DeWine has directed state agencies to assist motorists and ensure roads remain safe.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is actively preparing by checking equipment and loading trucks with de-icing materials.

Travel this weekend is highly discouraged due to the anticipated storm.

Conditions are expected to be hazardous, exacerbated by low temperatures, which will make snow removal particularly challenging for road crews.

ODOT crews will be deployed to pre-treat routes, clearing the roads ahead of, during, and after the storm.

With salt becoming less effective once temperatures drop below 20 degrees, ODOT will use additives to activate the salt more effectively. However, roadways may take longer to clear after the snowfall stops.

“Our snowplow drivers will be working long hours to keep the roads safe and passable,” said Pamela Boratyn, ODOT Director. “Please do your part by driving for the conditions, putting your phone down, and giving crews room to work.”

So far this winter, ODOT has reported 30 incidents of plows being struck, a statistic that highlights the dangers posed by drivers following too closely or attempting to pass snowplows. T

This compares to 54 such incidents reported last winter, demonstrating a continued risk for road safety during winter conditions.

“Safe driving habits are your best defense against unpredictable winter weather,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He emphasized the need for drivers to maintain safe speeds and increase their following distance in winter weather to avoid crashes, especially since 22% of winter crashes are attributed to unsafe speed, according to patrol statistics.

Drivers are reminded to winterize their vehicles, ensuring they are equipped with essential items such as an ice scraper, jumper cables, and a first aid kit.

If a vehicle becomes stuck, drivers should turn on their hazard lights, stay inside the vehicle, and call for assistance.

ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol encourage the public to prioritize safety over travel during the storm.

