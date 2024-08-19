UD students help build Habitat for Humanity home in Dayton

DAYTON — A Habitat for Humanity home is getting closer to completion in Dayton.

As reported Sunday on News Center 7, University of Dayton students helped build the home’s frame.

UD students moved in for the fall semester this weekend but still took time to help build the frame.

Hundreds of freshmen gathered in a campus parking lot to build the walls.

“What it means to me is seeing from perspective and having empathy for the people in need,” said Eva Murray, a UD freshman. “By doing this, we can understand what we’re building, what we’re trying to do building like a bigger community at UD and helping others.”

They loaded the pieces onto a truck headed to the Edgemont neighborhood.

Organizers say it is one of only two newly built homes for that area in 50 years.

