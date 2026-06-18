UD men’s basketball learns A-10 pairings for 2026-27 season

DAYTON/WASHINGTON D.C. — The Atlantic 10 announced the pairings for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Flyers will play home-and-home games against Duquesne, George Washington, Loyola Chicago, Saint Louis, and VCU, according to an A-10 spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

UD will also host George Mason, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, and Richmond at the UD Arena.

They will have road games at Davidson, Fordham, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure.

The complete 2026-27 conference schedule will be announced later this summer.

The 2027 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from March 10-14.

The Flyers return two starters, Amael Le’Tang and Jaiun Simon, from last year’s team that went 25-12.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]