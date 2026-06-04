UD men’s basketball announces some 2026-27 non-conference opponents

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has announced some of its non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton said that they will play a two-game series with South Florida starting this season, according to a university spokesperson.

USF will play UD at the UD Arena on December 12.

The two teams will play in Tampa, Florida, during the 2027-28 season.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Flyers announced on social media that they will host the University of Cincinnati this season.

The two teams will play on Nov. 14.

Saturday Night at UD Arena ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NZAIfWNLz5 — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) June 2, 2026

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Dayton will open the 2026-27 season against NJIT.

Source: Dayton will open the 2026-27 college basketball season on November 2nd at UD Arena against NJIT.



Anthony Grant versus Grant Billmeier. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2026

The University of Dayton has not confirmed it.

UD will also play at Florida State and Liberty during non-conference play. Those two schools played at the UD Arena last season.

Dayton returns Amael L’Etang and Jauin Simon from last year’s team that went 25-12 and advanced to the 2026 NIT quarterfinals.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]