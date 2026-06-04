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UD men’s basketball announces some 2026-27 non-conference opponents

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Photo of Amaël L’Etang. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
Amaël L’Etang attempts a three-pointer against Saint Louis on Feb. 24, 2026 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK_ROSHTO/Rick Roshto)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has announced some of its non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.

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Dayton said that they will play a two-game series with South Florida starting this season, according to a university spokesperson.

USF will play UD at the UD Arena on December 12.

The two teams will play in Tampa, Florida, during the 2027-28 season.

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The Flyers announced on social media that they will host the University of Cincinnati this season.

The two teams will play on Nov. 14.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Dayton will open the 2026-27 season against NJIT.

The University of Dayton has not confirmed it.

UD will also play at Florida State and Liberty during non-conference play. Those two schools played at the UD Arena last season.

Dayton returns Amael L’Etang and Jauin Simon from last year’s team that went 25-12 and advanced to the 2026 NIT quarterfinals.

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