UD men’s basketball announces 2025-26 non-conference schedule

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule on Thursday for the 2025-26 season.

It includes eight home games and two exhibition games at the UD Arena.

Dayton will host “The Spotlight To Shine A Light on Mental Health Presented by CareSource” against Penn State on Oct. 19, according to a UD spokesperson.

They will play a regular exhibition game against Bowling Green on Oct. 27.

The Flyers begin the regular season on Nov. 3 with a home game against Canisius and then host UMBC on Nov. 8.

Dayton travels to Cincinnati to play the UC Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Nov. 11.

UD has three more games before playing in Orlando during Thanksgiving weekend. They will host Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 15 and N.C. Central on Nov. 22. The Flyers travel to Marquette on Nov. 19.

Dayton plays in the 2025 ESPN Events Invitational. Their first game is against Georgetown on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. The second game is Nov. 28 against either BYU or Miami (FL).

UD’s first non-conference game is on Dec. 2 when they host ETSU. Their next game will be Dec. 6 when they play Virginia in Charlotte, NC.

The Flyers conclude the non-conference season with three straight home games. They play North Florida on Dec. 13, Florida State on Dec. 16, and Liberty on Dec. 20.

Game times will be announced later.

All Dayton Flyer men’s basketball games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

