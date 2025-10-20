UD freshman out for season with shoulder injury

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s Jaron McKie will miss the 2025-26 basketball season due to a shoulder injury.

McKie underwent a successful surgery on his left shoulder, the university announced.

He earned a medical redshirt due to the injury.

“McKie has begun his rehab process with the UD medical staff with eyes on returning to action in 2026,” a spokesperson for the university said.

The 6-foot-3 guard is from from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

The Flyers open their regular season at home against Canisius on Nov. 3.

