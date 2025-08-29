UD football loses season opener in front of former Flyer Jon Gruden

CHARLESTON, IL — The University of Dayton football team lost the 2025 season opener, 24-14, at Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

Former Springfield High School star Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 261 yards and two scores.

Former Dayton Flyer quarterback and NFL coach Jon Gruden was in attendance and spoke with the team before the game.

UD falls to 0-1.

The Flyers forced the Panthers to a three-and-out to start the game. Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow for a 48-yard touchdown pass to give Dayton a 7-0 lead. UD had a chance for more points but missed a field goal.

The Panthers added a second-quarter field goal to cut the Flyer advantage to 7-3 at halftime.

Eastern Illinois capped an 11-play, 92-yard drive on Cole LaCrue’s 11-yard touchdown to take a 10-7 lead after three quarters.

LaCrue scored his second touchdown of the game with over 10 minutes to play, and the Panthers led, 17-7.

The Flyers responded as Schondelmyer threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mussari to cut the deficit to 17-14. But Eastern Illinois took over seven minutes off the clock on a 13-play, 75-yard drive as LaCrue scored his third touchdown.

The Panthers had over 400 yards of total offense, including 336 rushing yards. LaCrue ran for 193 yards while Charles Kellom added 133.

Dayton’s next game will be on Sept. 6 when they host Thomas More at Welcome Stadium at noon.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Pregame coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

