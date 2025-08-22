UD first-year students arrive on campus

DAYTON — First-year students will move into the University of Dayton today.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz is on campus previewing what students can expect as they move into the dorms this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Freshmen will move in ahead of their first semester as a Dayton Flyer.

Drivers can expect traffic delays surrounding the UD campus on Brown and E. Stewart Streets.

First-year student move-in is today from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to UD’s website.

