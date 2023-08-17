UD EMS, Public Safety to hold training exercise outside UD Arena tomorrow

DAYTON — If you see several police officers and medical staff outside the University of Dayton tomorrow, they will be conducting a training exercise.

Members of the UD Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and UD Public Safety will be conducting a simulated mass casualty preparedness drill, a University of Dayton spokesperson said.

They will be working with medical staff from Premier Health and members of the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System.

“As a fully student-run, volunteer EMS organization, we have the unique honor and opportunity to serve our peers at UD,” said Sarah Nie ‘24, UD EMS chief, and Emma Mitchell ‘24, UD EMS training officer. “This exercise culminates a week of intensive training before the fall semester begins. It is our hope it will help prepare our EMTs in the event of a multi-victim emergency while focusing on triage, resource management, and non-invasive treatment methods.”

There will be volunteers acting as victims in make-up and simulating minor to serious injuries, according to a UD spokesperson.

The active part of the training exercise will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

